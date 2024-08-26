Kogan.com Unveils FY24 Financial Summary

Kogan.com Ltd. (AU:KGN) has released an update.

Kogan.com Ltd has released its FY24 financial performance summary, highlighting unaudited financial information alongside past performance data, which is not indicative of future results. The presentation includes forward-looking statements and a comparison of FY24 to FY23, emphasizing that it should not be solely relied upon for investment decisions. Non-IFRS financial measures are also included to provide insights into the company’s underlying operating performance.

