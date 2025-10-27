Koei Tecmo Reports Decline in Sales and Profits for First Half of 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3635) ) has provided an update.

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a decline in net sales and profits for the six months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. Despite the decrease in sales and profits, the company saw a significant increase in comprehensive income, indicating potential long-term financial health. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio decreased, reflecting changes in its financial structure, while the forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, shows a moderate growth in net sales.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3635) stock is a Buy with a Yen2211.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:3635 Stock Forecast page.

More about Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd.

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the gaming industry, primarily focusing on the development and publishing of video games. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its popular game franchises.

Average Trading Volume: 1,523,324

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen708B

