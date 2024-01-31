Kodiak Gas Services Prices $750M Senior Notes Offering

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Kodiak Gas Services, LLC, has priced a private offering of $750 million in 7.250% senior unsecured notes due in 2029. The details of the offering were released in a news statement, which does not serve as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes. The released information is furnished for informational purposes and is not considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

