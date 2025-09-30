Kodiak AI Completes Business Combination with Ares Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kodiak AI ( (KDK) ) has issued an update.

On September 24, 2025, Kodiak AI, Inc. completed a business combination with Ares Acquisition Corporation II (AACT), resulting in Kodiak’s transition from a Cayman Islands exempted company to a Delaware corporation. This transaction involved the conversion of various securities, including the issuance of common stock and warrants, and a significant redemption of shares. The business combination also led to changes in Kodiak’s board and management structure, with new appointments and the implementation of various agreements, including registration rights and indemnification agreements. Additionally, Kodiak’s securities began trading on Nasdaq, marking a significant milestone in its corporate journey.

