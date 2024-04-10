Kobrea Exploration Corp. Expands U.S. Market Presence

Kobrea Exploration Corp. (TSE:KBX) has released an update.

Kobrea Exploration Corp. has announced that its shares are now available for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker KBXFF and have achieved DTC eligibility, simplifying electronic clearing and settlement. CEO James Hedalen expresses optimism for expanding the company’s investor base and enhancing shareholder liquidity as they enter a period of increased activity. Kobrea is a mineral exploration company with a focus on its Upland Copper Project in British Columbia.

For further insights into TSE:KBX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.