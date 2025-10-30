Kobo Resources Confirms Strong Gold Mineralization at Kossou Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Kobo Resources Inc. ( (TSE:KRI) ).

Kobo Resources Inc. has announced promising results from its diamond drilling program at the Kossou Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, confirming strong gold mineralization along the Contact Zone Fault. The latest drill results highlight significant gold intercepts, including 10.0 meters at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 meters at 1.49 g/t Au, reinforcing the potential for resource expansion. The findings underscore the continuity and strength of gold-bearing shears within the structural corridors, enhancing the company’s confidence in the project’s growth potential and positioning Kobo Resources as a key player in the West African gold mining sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:KRI) stock is a Buy with a C$0.55 price target.

More about Kobo Resources Inc.

Kobo Resources Inc. is a mining company focused on gold exploration and development. The company operates primarily in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, with its flagship project being the 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project. Kobo Resources is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol KRI.

Average Trading Volume: 105,634

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$26.21M

