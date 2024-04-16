Koba Resources Director Bolsters Shareholding

Koba Resources Limited (AU:KOB) has released an update.

Ben Vallerine, a director at Koba Resources Limited, has significantly increased his indirect stake in the company, having acquired 437,500 shares at $0.08 each, pursuant to a shareholder-approved share placement. Post-acquisition, Vallerine holds a total of 554,903 shares, retaining his 4,000,000 unlisted performance rights and 2,000,000 options. The transaction, detailed in an ASX Change of Director’s Interest Notice, reflects a growing insider confidence in the firm’s prospects.

