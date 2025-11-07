Koa Shoji Holdings Reports Strong Q1 Growth Amidst Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Koa Shoji Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9273) ) has issued an update.

Koa Shoji Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 2026, with sales increasing by 18.4% and operating profit rising by 20.1% year-on-year. This growth was driven by a recovery in existing API products and robust sales from the Zao Factory. However, the company faced challenges such as a decline in sales from the HQ Factory due to increased competition and a foreign exchange loss. The impact of U.S. policies on the company’s performance was minimal due to its domestic focus. Additionally, there is a proposal to increase the number of stable supply pharmaceuticals, indicating a need for strengthening the supply system.

More about Koa Shoji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Koa Shoji Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the manufacture and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other pharmaceutical products. The company emphasizes supporting pharmaceuticals from upstream, with a market focus primarily on domestic operations in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 53,456

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen33.74B

