Koa Shoji Holdings Reports Strong Financial Growth for Q3 2025

The latest update is out from Koa Shoji Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9273) ).
Koa Shoji Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the three months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 18.4% and operating profit increasing by 20.1% compared to the previous year. The company’s strong financial results indicate a positive impact on its operations and suggest a solid market positioning, which could be beneficial for stakeholders.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9273) stock is a Buy with a Yen875.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Koa Shoji Holdings Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:9273 Stock Forecast page.
Koa Shoji Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in an industry that involves financial activities, with a focus on providing financial services and products.
Average Trading Volume: 53,456
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen33.74B
