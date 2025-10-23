KOA Corporation Unveils Ambitious 2027 Medium-Term Management Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Koa ( (JP:6999) ) is now available.

KOA Corporation has announced its 2027 Medium-Term Management Plan, aiming to achieve profit growth and efficiency through ROIC-based management. The plan focuses on expanding sales in growth markets, improving the profitability of unprofitable products, and enhancing product performance through fundamental materials research. The company targets significant financial improvements by 2028, including a rise in net sales and operating profit, alongside reducing GHG emissions and increasing the ratio of female managers.

KOA Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing essential components for various markets. The company supports the mobility market, driven by advancements in electrification and ADAS, as well as the communication and industrial equipment markets, with a focus on AI-related devices. KOA aims to enhance social value through environmental sustainability and community engagement.

Average Trading Volume: 283,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen42.59B

