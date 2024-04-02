KO Gold Bolsters Team, Expands Investor Relations

KO Gold, Inc. (TSE:KOG) has released an update.

KO Gold Inc. has announced a partnership with Chad Levesque Consulting for investor relations and communications services, alongside the appointment of Leah Dionne as the new Corporate Secretary. The agreement includes a monthly payment to CLC and stock options, with an aim to enhance corporate engagement. Meanwhile, the company continues to focus on exploring gold prospects in New Zealand’s Otago Gold District, where it holds significant exploration permits.

