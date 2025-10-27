KNOT Offshore Partners Announces 2025 Annual Meeting and Board Nomination

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

KNOT Offshore Partners LP announced its 2025 Annual Meeting will be held on December 15, 2025, with a record date for voting set for November 6, 2025. The Board has nominated Pernille Østensjø to serve as an Independent Director, subject to a vote by the Partnership’s unitholders. Østensjø brings extensive experience in financial management and investment in the energy sector, which is expected to strengthen the Board’s oversight capabilities. The announcement also marks the retirement of Hans Petter Aas, whose contributions have been pivotal to the Partnership’s history.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KNOP is a Outperform.

KNOT Offshore Partners receives a strong score due to its solid financial performance, attractive valuation, and positive earnings call highlights. The company’s strategic initiatives and high dividend yield further enhance its investment appeal, despite concerns over high leverage.

More about KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires shuttle tankers primarily under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of Brazil and the North Sea. It is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘KNOP’.

Average Trading Volume: 80,506

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $316.9M

