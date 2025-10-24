Knights Group Holdings Plc Successfully Passes All AGM Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Knights Group Holdings Plc ( (GB:KGH) ) is now available.

Knights Group Holdings Plc announced that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, reflecting strong shareholder support. This outcome underscores the company’s robust governance and strategic direction, potentially reinforcing its market position and stakeholder confidence. A trading update for the half-year results is anticipated on 21 November 2025, which may provide further insights into the company’s performance and future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KGH) stock is a Hold with a £229.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Knights Group Holdings Plc stock, see the GB:KGH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KGH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KGH is a Neutral.

Knights Group Holdings Plc’s stock score is driven primarily by its strong technical indicators, reflecting bullish momentum and a solid upward trend. Financial performance is robust with revenue growth and operational efficiency, but high leverage and profitability challenges pose risks. Valuation is moderate, with a reasonable P/E ratio and modest dividend yield.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:KGH stock, click here.

More about Knights Group Holdings Plc

Knights Group Holdings Plc is a fast-growing legal and professional services business, ranked among the UK’s top 50 largest law firms by revenue. The company transitioned from a traditional partnership model to a corporate structure in 2012 and has expanded rapidly. Knights specializes in Corporate and Commercial law and Private Wealth services, focusing on key UK markets outside London, with operations in 32 offices across the country.

Average Trading Volume: 159,947

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £164.8M

Find detailed analytics on KGH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue