Knight Transportation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Knight Transportation ( (KNX) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 6, 2025, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable to stockholders of record as of September 5, 2025, with payment expected on September 22, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (KNX) stock is a Buy with a $62.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Knight Transportation stock, see the KNX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on KNX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KNX is a Neutral.

Knight Transportation’s overall stock score reflects a mix of stable financial performance and strategic initiatives. The company’s consistent revenue and cash flow improvements are positive, but technical indicators and valuation suggest caution. The earnings call provides a balanced outlook, while the new credit facility boosts financial flexibility, offering a strong foundation for future growth.

More about Knight Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. operates in the transportation industry, providing a range of trucking and logistics services across North America.

Average Trading Volume: 2,768,861

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.88B

