Knight-Swift Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Revenue Growth

Knight Transportation ( (KNX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Knight Transportation presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is a leading freight transportation company in North America, providing a diverse range of services including full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, and logistics solutions. The company operates one of the largest truckload fleets in the region, leveraging a comprehensive network to serve its clients across the United States and Mexico.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Knight-Swift reported a net income attributable to the company of $7.9 million, with an adjusted net income of $51.3 million. The company’s total revenue increased by 2.7% year-over-year to $1.9 billion, despite facing significant charges related to impairments and claims settlements. The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.32, slightly down from $0.34 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Key financial highlights include a 4.2% year-over-year increase in adjusted operating income to $106.0 million, driven by growth in the LTL, warehousing, and leasing segments. The LTL segment, in particular, saw a 21.5% increase in revenue, excluding fuel surcharge, marking its first year-over-year improvement in five quarters. However, the truckload segment faced challenges, with a 15.0% decline in adjusted operating income due to claims settlements. The intermodal segment also reported an operating loss, although it showed improvement in its adjusted operating ratio.

Looking ahead, Knight-Swift’s management remains focused on cost reduction and service enhancement to navigate the current market conditions. The company anticipates potential catalysts that could impact capacity in the coming quarters, such as regulatory changes in CDL issuance. Additionally, Knight-Swift is consolidating its LTL brands under the AAA Cooper name to streamline operations and improve customer service.

Overall, Knight-Swift is positioning itself to capitalize on future market opportunities while managing current challenges. The company expects adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2025 to range between $0.34 and $0.40, assuming stable market conditions and limited seasonality.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue