KneoMedia Limited Announces Details for Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from KNeoMedia Limited ( (AU:KNM) ) is now available.

KneoMedia Limited has announced the details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 26, 2025. The company is encouraging shareholders to participate by lodging proxy forms in advance, as the meeting materials will be available electronically. The Board believes the resolutions proposed are in the best interests of the company and urges shareholders to vote in favor. This announcement highlights KneoMedia’s commitment to shareholder engagement and transparency, potentially impacting its stakeholder relations positively.

More about KNeoMedia Limited

KneoMedia Limited is a CSP and SaaS publishing company that provides education and assessment products to both general and special education classrooms. Through its subsidiary, Kneoworld Inc, a Google for Education Partner, it offers platforms like KneoScience and KneoAdventures, which are sold on an annual student seat license basis to education departments. The company focuses on a business-to-business strategy and ensures compliance with child online privacy protection laws such as US COPPA and European GDPR.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.07M

For a thorough assessment of KNM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue