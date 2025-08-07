Kneat Secures Major Agreement with Global Medical Tech Leader

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

kneat.com ( (TSE:KSI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Kneat.com has secured a three-year Master Services Agreement with a major global medical technology company, a division of a larger Asian manufacturer. This agreement will see the implementation of Kneat’s Gx platform for equipment validation, further solidifying Kneat’s position in the life sciences sector. The adoption by large-scale life sciences companies highlights Kneat’s technical capabilities and the strategic trust placed in their platform.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:KSI) stock is a Buy with a C$4.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on kneat.com stock, see the TSE:KSI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:KSI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:KSI is a Neutral.

kneat.com demonstrates strong growth potential with impressive revenue and ARR increases, supported by positive corporate events. However, profitability challenges and a negative P/E ratio weigh on the overall score. Technical indicators suggest cautious market sentiment, but the company’s strategic initiatives and positive earnings call outlook provide a balanced perspective.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:KSI stock, click here.

More about kneat.com

Kneat Solutions is a leader in providing digital validation platforms for highly regulated industries, focusing on enhancing efficiency in validation and compliance. Their platform, Kneat Gx, is designed to manage validation processes end-to-end and is recognized for its user-friendly design, expert support, and compliance with industry standards.

Average Trading Volume: 117,182

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$569.1M

For a thorough assessment of KSI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue