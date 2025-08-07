Kneat Secures Major Agreement with Global Medical Tech Leader

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
kneat.com ( (TSE:KSI) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Kneat.com has secured a three-year Master Services Agreement with a major global medical technology company, a division of a larger Asian manufacturer. This agreement will see the implementation of Kneat’s Gx platform for equipment validation, further solidifying Kneat’s position in the life sciences sector. The adoption by large-scale life sciences companies highlights Kneat’s technical capabilities and the strategic trust placed in their platform.
The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:KSI) stock is a Buy with a C$4.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on kneat.com stock, see the TSE:KSI Stock Forecast page.
Spark’s Take on TSE:KSI Stock
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:KSI is a Neutral.
kneat.com demonstrates strong growth potential with impressive revenue and ARR increases, supported by positive corporate events. However, profitability challenges and a negative P/E ratio weigh on the overall score. Technical indicators suggest cautious market sentiment, but the company’s strategic initiatives and positive earnings call outlook provide a balanced perspective.
To see Spark’s full report on TSE:KSI stock, click here.
More about kneat.com
Kneat Solutions is a leader in providing digital validation platforms for highly regulated industries, focusing on enhancing efficiency in validation and compliance. Their platform, Kneat Gx, is designed to manage validation processes end-to-end and is recognized for its user-friendly design, expert support, and compliance with industry standards.
Average Trading Volume: 117,182
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: C$569.1M
For a thorough assessment of KSI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.