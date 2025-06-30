Klotho Neurosciences Begins Manufacturing Gene Therapy for ALS

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Klotho Neurosciences ( (KLTO) ) is now available.

On June 30, 2025, Klotho Neurosciences announced the commencement of manufacturing for its gene therapy candidate KLTO-202, aimed at treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company has licensed a unique RNA splice variant of the alpha-Klotho gene, which has shown promising results in animal studies for neuroprotection. The manufacturing and process development are expected to take eight months, with clinical trials anticipated to begin by the third quarter of next year. This advancement positions Klotho Neurosciences as a significant player in the biogenetics industry, potentially impacting the treatment landscape for ALS and offering hope for patients with this rapidly progressing disease.

More about Klotho Neurosciences

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. is a biogenetics company focused on developing innovative cell and gene therapies for neurodegenerative and age-related disorders such as ALS, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s disease. Utilizing a protein derived from the patented ‘anti-aging’ human Klotho gene, the company aims to transform treatment approaches with its proprietary cell and gene therapy programs and genomics-based diagnostic assays.

Average Trading Volume: 39,143,784

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $23.4M



