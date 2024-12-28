Klondike Gold Raises Funds for Yukon Exploration

Klondike Gold (TSE:KG) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Klondike Gold Corp successfully closed a private placement, raising over $508,000 to fund their exploration efforts in Yukon. The company issued flow-through shares and units, along with share purchase warrants, to facilitate this financing. Proceeds from the placement will support ongoing exploration and development projects and general working capital.

For further insights into TSE:KG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.