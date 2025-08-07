KLab Inc. Records Significant Impairment Loss on Key Gaming Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

KLab Inc. ( (JP:3656) ) has shared an update.

KLab Inc. has announced an extraordinary impairment loss of 4,426 million yen related to its soccer simulation game, EA SPORTS FC ™ TACTICAL, developed in collaboration with Electronic Arts. Despite this financial setback, the company remains committed to the project and continues its partnership with EA, although the global launch timing remains uncertain. This decision reflects a reevaluation of future revenue forecasts and has implications for the company’s financial performance for the fiscal year ending December 2025.

More about KLab Inc.

KLab Inc. operates in the gaming industry, focusing on the development and distribution of mobile games. The company collaborates with major publishers, such as Electronic Arts Inc., to create engaging gaming experiences, with a particular emphasis on sports simulation games.

Average Trading Volume: 1,737,396

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen7.85B

See more data about 3656 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue