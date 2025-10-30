KLA Corporation Exceeds Q1 Earnings Expectations

Kla Corporation ( (KLAC) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kla Corporation presented to its investors.

KLA Corporation is a leading provider of advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for the electronics industry, specializing in manufacturing equipment for wafers, reticles, integrated circuits, and printed circuit boards.

In its fiscal 2026 first-quarter earnings report, KLA Corporation announced revenues of $3.21 billion, surpassing the midpoint of its guidance range. The company also reported a GAAP diluted EPS of $8.47 and a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $8.81, both exceeding the expected midpoints.

Key financial highlights include a GAAP net income of $1.12 billion and a non-GAAP net income of $1.17 billion. The company’s cash flow from operating activities reached $1.16 billion for the quarter, with a free cash flow of $1.07 billion. Additionally, KLA returned $799.1 million to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases in the quarter.

Looking ahead, KLA Corporation anticipates continued growth driven by the AI infrastructure buildout, which is expected to positively impact high-performance computing across various industries. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities with its comprehensive portfolio of solutions.

KLA’s management remains optimistic about the company’s prospects, projecting revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 to be in the range of $3.225 billion, with GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins expected to be around 60.8% and 62.0%, respectively.

