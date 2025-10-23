KKR REIT Reports Improved Q3 2025 Financial Results

Kkr Reit ( (KREF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kkr Reit presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on originating or acquiring transitional senior loans collateralized by high-quality commercial real estate assets in liquid markets, managed by KKR Real Estate Finance Manager LLC, a subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, KREF reported a net income attributable to common stockholders of $8.1 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, marking a significant improvement from the previous quarter’s net loss. The company also reported a distributable loss of $2.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, showing a slight improvement from the previous quarter’s loss.

Key highlights from the quarter include a robust liquidity position of $933 million, with $204.1 million in cash and $700 million in undrawn credit capacity. KREF originated and funded $131.9 million and $68.4 million, respectively, in floating-rate loans and received $479.7 million in loan repayments. The company also upsized its secured term loan and increased its revolving credit facility, enhancing its financial flexibility.

KREF’s current loan portfolio stands at $5.3 billion, with a 99% floating rate and a weighted average yield of 7.8%. The portfolio is diversified across multifamily and industrial assets, representing 58% of the total. The company successfully collected all due interest payments and maintained a diversified financing source totaling $7.7 billion.

Looking ahead, KREF’s management remains focused on leveraging its strong liquidity position and strategic initiatives to capitalize on attractive opportunities in the real estate finance market, while continuing to manage its portfolio effectively.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue