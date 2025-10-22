KKR Credit Income Fund Updates Dividend Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
An update from KKR Credit Income fund Units ( (AU:KKC) ) is now available.
KKR Credit Income Fund announced an update to its previous dividend distribution, specifying a distribution of 1.67 cents per unit, derived entirely from foreign income. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to providing regular income to its stakeholders, with implications for its financial performance and investor relations.
KKR Credit Income Fund operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing income solutions through investments in credit markets. The company offers ordinary units fully paid, aiming to deliver consistent income to its investors.
Average Trading Volume: 517,296
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
