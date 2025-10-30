KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Slight NTA Increase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from KKR Credit Income fund Units ( (AU:KKC) ) is now available.

The KKR Credit Income Fund has announced a slight increase in its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per unit, rising from $2.4344 to $2.4392, marking a 0.20% increase. This update, while modest, reflects the fund’s ongoing performance and stability in the market, providing stakeholders with a positive outlook on the fund’s value retention and growth potential.

More about KKR Credit Income fund Units

KKR Credit Income Fund, managed by KKR Australia Investment Management Pty Limited, operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing credit income solutions. The fund is managed by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, which acts as the responsible entity for the fund.

Average Trading Volume: 524,195

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

