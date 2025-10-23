KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Slight NTA Increase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

KKR Credit Income fund Units ( (AU:KKC) ) has shared an update.

KKR Credit Income Fund announced a slight increase in its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per unit, rising from $2.4311 to $2.4352 as of October 20, 2025, marking a 0.17% increase. This update, while modest, reflects the fund’s ongoing performance and provides stakeholders with a snapshot of its financial health, although it does not guarantee future performance.

KKR Credit Income Fund, managed by KKR Australia Investment Management Pty Limited, operates in the financial services industry, focusing on credit income investments. The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited acts as the responsible entity for the fund, which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

