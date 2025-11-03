KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Slight NTA Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from KKR Credit Income fund Units ( (AU:KKC) ) is now available.

The KKR Credit Income Fund has reported a slight decrease in its net tangible assets (NTA) per unit, with the current estimate at $2.4319 as of October 29, 2025, down from $2.4392 on October 27, 2025. This 0.30% decline reflects the fund’s ongoing adjustments in market conditions, although the figures remain unaudited and approximate. Stakeholders are advised to consider these updates in the context of their investment strategies, keeping in mind that past performance is not indicative of future results.

More about KKR Credit Income fund Units

KKR Credit Income Fund is managed by KKR Australia Investment Management Pty Limited and is focused on providing income through credit investments. The fund operates under the management of The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, which acts as the responsible entity.

Average Trading Volume: 524,821

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

