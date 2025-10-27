KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Minor NTA Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

KKR Credit Income fund Units ( (AU:KKC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

KKR Credit Income Fund announced a slight decrease in its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per unit, reporting a value of $2.4344 as of October 22, 2025, compared to $2.4352 on October 20, 2025, marking a 0.03% decline. This update, while minor, reflects the fund’s ongoing adjustments in asset valuation and could influence investor perceptions and decisions regarding the fund’s performance.

KKR Credit Income Fund, managed by KKR Australia Investment Management Pty Limited, operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing credit income solutions. The fund is responsible for managing investments and generating income for its stakeholders, with a market focus on credit and income-generating assets.

