KKR & Co. Previews Investor Day Presentation Online

KKR & Co (KKR) has provided an announcement.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that it has released a presentation for its upcoming Investor Day tailored for common stockholders and analysts, scheduled for April 10, 2024. This presentation is now available on the KKR Investor Center website. The company often uses its website to disseminate significant financial information, however, the content shared there is not considered part of official reports and is not intended to be legally binding under the Securities Exchange Act.

For detailed information about KKR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.