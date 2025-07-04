Kitwave Director and PCA Increase Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kitwave Group PLC ( (GB:KITW) ) has shared an update.

Kitwave Group PLC announced that Gerard Murray, a Non-Executive Director, along with his PCA, Marta Fernandez Varona, purchased a total of 30,000 ordinary shares of the company on July 3, 2025. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects a modest increase in their shareholding, each now holding 75,000 shares, representing 0.09% of the current issued share capital. This move could indicate confidence in the company’s future prospects and may impact investor perceptions positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KITW) stock is a Buy with a £495.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kitwave Group PLC stock, see the GB:KITW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KITW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KITW is a Outperform.

The overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive corporate events as the most significant factors. Despite technical indicators suggesting a bearish trend, the company’s attractive valuation and strategic initiatives support a positive outlook.

More about Kitwave Group PLC

Kitwave Group PLC operates in the delivered wholesale business sector, providing a variety of products and services to its clients. The company is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and focuses on delivering wholesale goods efficiently.

Average Trading Volume: 394,689

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £202.6M

