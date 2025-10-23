Kitron Reports Strong Q3 Results and Raises 2025 Outlook

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Kitron ASA ( (GB:0F0J) ) is now available.

Kitron reported strong quarterly sales and profits, with a notable increase in order intake and backlog, driven by high demand in the Defence/Aerospace sector. The company’s revenue for the third quarter reached EUR 167.8 million, with an operating profit of EUR 14.6 million, reflecting improved profitability. The order backlog increased by 31% compared to the previous year, signaling robust future demand. Kitron has revised its full-year 2025 revenue and profit outlook upwards, anticipating continued growth due to the Defence/Aerospace market’s expansion.

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company that operates in sectors such as Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices, and Defence/Aerospace. The company has a global presence with operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China, and the United States, employing approximately 2,400 people. In 2024, Kitron reported revenues of EUR 647 million.

Average Trading Volume: 344,683

Current Market Cap: NOK12.19B

