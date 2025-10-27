Kiromic Biopharma’s Innovative Cancer Treatment Study: A Potential Game-Changer

Kiromic Biopharma, Inc. ((KRBPQ)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Kiromic Biopharma, Inc. is conducting a Phase 1 clinical trial titled ‘Phase 1 Trial Evaluating the Safety and Tolerability of Gamma Delta T-Cell Infusions in Combination With Low Dose Radiotherapy in Subjects With Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer or Solid Tumors With Bone Metastases.’ The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of combining immunotherapy with radiation therapy in treating these conditions, which could significantly impact treatment protocols for such cancers.

The intervention being tested is KB-GDT-01, an allogeneic gamma delta T-cell product. It is administered intravenously after low dose radiotherapy, with the goal of enhancing the therapeutic effects against cancer cells while maintaining safety and tolerability.

This interventional study uses a sequential model with no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. The trial will determine the maximum tolerated dose through a dose escalation process, followed by an expansion phase if safety criteria are met.

The study began on September 29, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion and estimated study completion dates are set for March 3, 2025. These timelines are crucial for investors tracking the progress and potential market entry of new treatments.

The study’s progress could influence Kiromic Biopharma’s stock performance, as successful outcomes may boost investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the oncology sector. The ongoing recruitment and updates suggest active advancement in the trial, which investors should monitor closely.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

