Kirloskar Industries Updates on Subsidiary’s Stock Exchange Intimation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Kirloskar Industries Limited ( (IN:KIRLOSIND) ) has shared an update.

Kirloskar Industries Limited has announced an update regarding its material subsidiary, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL). KFIL has informed the stock exchange about a new presentation for an upcoming conference call, which has been uploaded on the company’s website. This update is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations and reflects its ongoing communication with stakeholders.

More about Kirloskar Industries Limited

Kirloskar Industries Limited, part of the Kirloskar Group, operates in the industrial sector with a focus on manufacturing and engineering. Its primary products and services include ferrous and non-ferrous casting, engines, and other industrial products, serving various market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 1,342

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 44.23B INR

Learn more about KIRLOSIND stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue