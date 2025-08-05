Kirloskar Industries Updates on Subsidiary’s Financial Discussion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kirloskar Industries Limited ( (IN:KIRLOSIND) ) just unveiled an update.

Kirloskar Industries Limited announced an update regarding its material subsidiary, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL). KFIL has communicated to the stock exchange about a conference call held to discuss the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The audio recording of this conference call has been made available on KFIL’s website, providing transparency and information to investors and analysts.

More about Kirloskar Industries Limited

Kirloskar Industries Limited is a part of the Kirloskar Group and operates in the industrial sector. The company is involved in various businesses, including manufacturing and engineering, with a focus on ferrous industries through its subsidiary, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 1,342

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 44.23B INR

