Kirby Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Kirby Corp. ( (KEX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kirby Corp. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kirby Corporation, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is the largest domestic tank barge operator in the United States, specializing in the transportation of bulk liquid products and providing aftermarket services and equipment for various industrial applications.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Kirby Corporation reported a 6% increase in earnings per share compared to the previous year, with notable growth in its power generation segment and steady performance in coastal marine operations.

Key financial highlights include a net earnings increase to $92.5 million, driven by a 56% year-over-year rise in power generation revenues, and a steady coastal marine market with operating margins improving to around 20%. The inland marine segment faced softer market conditions, but improvements are anticipated in the fourth quarter. Kirby also repurchased a significant number of shares, reflecting confidence in its financial position.

Looking ahead, Kirby Corporation remains focused on strategic execution and capital allocation, with expectations of stable market conditions in inland marine and continued strength in coastal marine and power generation. The company is well-positioned to leverage its structural advantages and pursue strategic investments to create long-term value.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue