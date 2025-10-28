Kip McGrath Education Centres Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
An update from Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited ( (AU:KME) ) is now available.
Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of October 28, 2025, the company has bought back a total of 861,973 ordinary fully paid securities, including 50,000 securities purchased on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:KME) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.
More about Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited
Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited operates in the education industry, providing tutoring services primarily focused on helping students improve their literacy and numeracy skills.
Average Trading Volume: 54,990
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$33.29M
