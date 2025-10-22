Kip McGrath Education Centres Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited ( (AU:KME) ).

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, with a total of 66,000 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:KME) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited operates in the education industry, providing tutoring services and educational support to students. The company focuses on enhancing learning outcomes through personalized education programs.

Average Trading Volume: 52,694

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$33.29M

