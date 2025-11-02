Kip McGrath Appoints New Director Melinda Smith

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited ( (AU:KME) ) has provided an announcement.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited has announced the appointment of Melinda Smith as a new director, effective November 3, 2025. The notice indicates that Smith currently holds no relevant interests in securities or contracts with the company, suggesting a fresh perspective and potential strategic shifts in the company’s governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:KME) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited stock, see the AU:KME Stock Forecast page.

More about Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited operates in the education industry, providing tutoring services aimed at improving students’ academic performance. The company focuses on offering personalized learning programs to cater to individual student needs.

Average Trading Volume: 54,921

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$32.79M

