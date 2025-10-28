Kip McGrath Appoints Adrian Sturrock as New CFO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited ( (AU:KME) ) has provided an update.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited has appointed Adrian Sturrock as its new Chief Financial Officer. With over 30 years of experience, including senior roles at Blackmores and BOD Science, Sturrock’s expertise is expected to support the company’s growth ambitions. The appointment is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the company’s financial leadership and operational capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:KME) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited stock, see the AU:KME Stock Forecast page.

More about Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited operates in the education sector, providing tutoring services to students. The company focuses on enhancing educational outcomes through personalized learning programs.

Average Trading Volume: 54,990

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$33.29M

For detailed information about KME stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

