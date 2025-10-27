Kiora Pharmaceuticals Advances Phase II Study for Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ((KPRX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is conducting a Phase II clinical study titled A Phase II, Randomised, Controlled, Double Masked, Multiple Dose Study of the Safety, Tolerability and Efficacy of Intravitreal KIO-301 in Patients With Late-stage Retinitis Pigmentosa. The study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of KIO-301 in patients with late-stage retinitis pigmentosa, a condition characterized by severe vision impairment.

The intervention being tested is KIO-301, an ophthalmic drug administered via intravitreal injection. The study involves multiple doses of KIO-301, with the goal of improving vision in patients with no light perception or low vision.

The study is designed as a randomized, controlled trial with a parallel intervention model. It employs quadruple masking to ensure unbiased results, with the primary purpose of treatment. Participants are divided into cohorts receiving either KIO-301 or a placebo.

The study began on October 3, 2024, with the latest update submitted on September 23, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeline for potential results.

This clinical update could influence Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance investor confidence. The study’s outcome could also impact the competitive landscape in the ophthalmic treatment market.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

