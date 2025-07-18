Kintetsu Group Completes Treasury Shares Disposal for Stock Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Kintetsu Group Holdings Co ( (JP:9041) ) is now available.

Kintetsu Group Holdings Co., Ltd. announced the completion of payment for the disposal of 10,800 treasury shares as restricted stock compensation. This move, resolved at a Board of Directors meeting, involves a total disposal value of 28,668,600 yen, aimed at compensating directors and officers, potentially impacting the company’s financial structuring and stakeholder interests.

Kintetsu Group Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the transportation and logistics industry, primarily focusing on railway services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its extensive network in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 815,795

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen521.7B

