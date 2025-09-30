Kintavar Exploration Inc. to Rebrand as Auriginal Metals Corp.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Kintavar Exploration Inc. ( (TSE:KTR) ) is now available.

Kintavar Exploration Inc. announced its intention to rebrand as Auriginal Metals Corp., reflecting a strategic shift and new vision centered on its Roger Project in Chibougamau, Quebec. The rebranding, supported by Ore Group and led by new CEO Peter Cashin, marks a new phase for the company as a well-financed explorer of base and precious metals. The company will seek shareholder approval for the name change at a special meeting on October 28, 2025. Additionally, the company has approved stock option grants to directors and officers, aligning with regulatory policies.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:KTR is a Neutral.

Kintavar Exploration Inc. faces substantial financial challenges with negative revenue and profitability, impacting its overall financial health. The technical analysis indicates positive momentum, but potential overbought conditions warrant caution. Valuation remains problematic due to the negative P/E ratio and absence of dividend yield. Strategic corporate events may bolster future growth, but significant improvements in financial performance are needed to enhance stock performance.

Kintavar Exploration Inc. is a Quebec-focused company specializing in copper and gold exploration, boasting one of the largest and most diversified exploration portfolios in the province. Its flagship Roger Project, located in the Chibougamau district, is known for its gold-copper deposit and potential for hosting volcanic-hosted polymetallic massive sulphide deposits. Backed by the Ore Group, Kintavar is well-positioned for aggressive exploration and acquisition strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 399,532

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$7.99M

