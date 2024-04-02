Kinross Gold Corp Schedules Virtual 2024 AGM

Kinross Gold Corp (TSE:K) has released an update.

Kinross Gold Corp has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held virtually on May 8, 2024, allowing shareholders to vote on key issues such as the election of directors, appointment of auditors, and executive compensation. Shareholders have the option to vote via telephone, internet, or mail, with the possibility to appoint a proxyholder other than the management nominees. The company also offers electronic delivery of financial statements to those who register online.

For further insights into TSE:K stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.