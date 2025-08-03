Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd. Announces New Board Composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd. ( (HK:1110) ) has issued an announcement.

Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles, effective from August 1, 2025. The board includes both executive and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Zhao Li Sheng serving as Chairman. The announcement outlines the members of three key board committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with specific directors assigned to each committee. This restructuring is likely to influence the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

More about Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,026,222

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$345.7M

