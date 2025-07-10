Kingworld Medicines Clarifies 2025 Share Award Scheme Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd. ( (HK:1110) ) is now available.

Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd. has announced further details regarding its 2025 Share Award Scheme, which involves granting shares to selected participants based on their work performance and contributions to the company. The company clarified that the vesting period for these shares can be less than 12 months if performance targets are met, and corrected a previous error regarding the number of shares available for future grants, confirming that 58,792,400 shares remain available.

More about Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 997,423

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$327.5M

For an in-depth examination of 1110 stock, go to TipRanks' Overview page.

