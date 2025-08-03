Kingworld Medicines Announces Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd. ( (HK:1110) ).

Kingworld Medicines Group Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Zhang Jianbin as an independent non-executive director, effective August 1, 2025. Mr. Zhang also stepped down from his roles as chairman of the remuneration committee and member of the audit and nomination committees, citing personal endeavors. Dr. Chu Xiaoping has been appointed as the new chairman of the remuneration committee. This change in board composition reflects the company’s ongoing adjustments in leadership roles, potentially impacting its governance structure.

More about Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,026,222

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$345.7M

For a thorough assessment of 1110 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue