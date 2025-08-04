Kingsoft Corporation Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kingsoft ( (HK:3888) ) just unveiled an update.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 20, 2025, to discuss and approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Kingsoft

Kingsoft Corporation Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. It operates in the technology industry, focusing on software development and related services.

YTD Price Performance: 1.50%

Average Trading Volume: 15,772,709

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$47.47B

