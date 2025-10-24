Kingsmen Resources acquires 100% option on Almoloya project in Mexico.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kingsmen Resources ( (TSE:KNG) ) has shared an announcement.

Kingsmen Resources Ltd. has successfully completed the acquisition of an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Almoloya Gold/Silver project in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico. This acquisition consolidates five mineral claims into a single land package, enhancing Kingsmen’s presence in the region and aligning with its strategy to revitalize historically productive assets. The project area, prospective for high-grade silver, lead, zinc, and gold, is part of a large hydrothermal system and has not been systematically explored in recent years, offering significant untapped potential. The acquisition allows Kingsmen to focus on exploration rather than tenure payments initially, aiming to advance the project to drill-ready status.

More about Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held projects, the Las Coloradas silver/gold project and Almoloya gold/silver project located in the prolific mining district of Parral, Mexico. The projects host historic past producing high-grade silver mines and are considered prospective for further precious metal deposits. The company also holds a 1% NSR on the La Trini claims, part of the Los Ricos North project operated by GoGold Resources Inc. Kingsmen is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Average Trading Volume: 32,194

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$41.81M

For a thorough assessment of KNG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue