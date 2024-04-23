Kingsgate Unveils Promising Gold Finds Near Chatree Mine

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (AU:KCN) has released an update.

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited has reported further significant gold and silver findings at the Jorakae and Kumpee prospects near their Chatree Gold Mine. The exploration involved Reverse Circulation drilling which confirmed medium-grade gold zones with intervals of high-grade gold, including results up to 15.40 g/t Au. These promising results suggest the potential expansion of mineralized zones in the vicinity of Chatree.

