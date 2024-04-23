Kingsgate Gears Up for Enhanced Gold Production

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (AU:KCN) has released an update.

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited is on the brink of completing its Plant #1 Overhaul Project at the Chatree Gold Mine, with operations set to resume following a favorable inspection. The company has also successfully received and commissioned the initial batch of new Caterpillar mining equipment, marking an operational achievement of handling 3 million dry tonnes since reopening in March 2023.

