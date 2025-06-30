Kingmaker Footwear Reports Significant Decline in Annual Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Kingmaker Footwear Holdings ( (HK:1170) ).

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited reported its annual results for the year ended March 31, 2025, showing a significant decline in financial performance. The company experienced a 9.2% decrease in revenue to HK$625.9 million and reported a gross loss of HK$11.4 million, a stark contrast to the previous year’s gross profit. The net loss attributable to equity holders was HK$33.9 million, compared to a profit of HK$20.2 million in the prior year. Earnings per share also fell to a loss of HK5.05 cents from a profit of HK3.00 cents. The total dividends per share for the year decreased by 55.6% to HK4.0 cents. These results indicate challenges in the company’s operational efficiency and market conditions, potentially impacting stakeholders’ confidence.

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited operates in the footwear industry, focusing on the production and distribution of various types of shoes. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 7.14%

Average Trading Volume: 38,920

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$397.4M

